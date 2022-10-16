Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Critical Survey

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic American $199.55 million 0.28 $4.28 million $0.11 25.18

Analyst Recommendations

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corebridge Financial and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Atlantic American 1.49% 4.71% 1.56%

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Corebridge Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. The company also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction, school bus contracts, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company provides individual and group whole life insurance, as well as medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance coverages, include various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other policies, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident expense, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

