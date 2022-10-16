Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head to Head Survey

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corteva and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 1 15 0 2.94 TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $69.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 203.69%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Corteva.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.0% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corteva and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion 2.71 $1.76 billion $2.37 24.78 TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.78 $3.11 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.31% 7.26% 4.46% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats TerrAscend on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

