Credit Suisse Group Cuts Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target to €2.70

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.05.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

