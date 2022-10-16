Credit Suisse Group Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 91 to CHF 87 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

