Credit Suisse Group Raises Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €99.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €95.00 ($96.94) to €99.00 ($101.02) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROSY. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.29.
Shares of PROSY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
