Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

NYSE:CPTK remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,021. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

