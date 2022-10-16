Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $426,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,921,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Shares of GS stock traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $299.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

