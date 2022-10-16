Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.05. 1,267,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.26 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.16. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.