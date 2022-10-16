CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CTRRF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

