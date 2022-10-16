Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €11.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.