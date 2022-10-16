Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.0 days.
Denka Stock Performance
Shares of Denka stock remained flat at $21.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Denka has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.62.
Denka Company Profile
