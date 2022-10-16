Dero Price Tops $4.29 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $55.58 million and $43,938.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00022448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,128.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00264800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00736790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.67 or 0.00568136 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00255086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,943,046 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

