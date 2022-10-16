Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Deterra Royalties Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DETRF traded up 0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of 2.50 and a twelve month high of 3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

