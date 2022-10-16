Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,900

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,470 ($17.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,741.17. The company has a market cap of £15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 609.96.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.