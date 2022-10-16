Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €204.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.59.
Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DBOEY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
