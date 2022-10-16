Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €204.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.59.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DBOEY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

