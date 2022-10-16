DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,343,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

