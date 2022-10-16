DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 482,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

