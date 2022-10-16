Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Buys A$26,967.00 in Stock

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Rating) insider Doron Eldar purchased 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,967.00 ($18,858.04).

Dotz Nano Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.

Get Dotz Nano alerts:

Dotz Nano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dotz Nano Limited engages in the development and marketing of carbon-based materials use in tracing, anti-counterfeiting, and product-liability solutions. It provides ValiDotz, BioDotz, Fluorensic, and InSpec solutions for various applications, such as anti-counterfeiting, brand and reputation protection, oil and gas industry, liquids tagging, lubricants, polymers tagging, and bio imaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Dotz Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotz Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.