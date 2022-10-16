E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

EOAN stock opened at €7.87 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.58 and its 200-day moving average is €9.09. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.