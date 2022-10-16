Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

