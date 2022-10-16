Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.39. 2,231,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

