ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.80 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.80 million and $90.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,120.96 or 1.00002396 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00057162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32903607 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.