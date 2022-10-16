eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EMAN opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.66.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

