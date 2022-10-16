Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Embark Technology

In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 122,000 shares of Embark Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Embark Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Embark Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 101,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.00. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.