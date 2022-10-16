Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.5 %

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

