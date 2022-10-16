Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in September

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

