Energi Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $155,327.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00081195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,271,988 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

