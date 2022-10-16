Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $130,303.83 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $130,303.83 and approximately $93,467.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.