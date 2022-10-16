Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

SM Energy stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.66.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.