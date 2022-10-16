ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $111.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,112.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001929 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00928854 USD and is up 10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $128.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.