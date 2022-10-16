ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $152.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

