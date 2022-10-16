Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,200

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($39.27) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPN. Barclays lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Experian to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,149.20 ($38.05).

Experian Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,633 ($31.81) on Wednesday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($44.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,723.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,678.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,393.64.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

