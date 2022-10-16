Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $445.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.92.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

