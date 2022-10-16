Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FPI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,307.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

