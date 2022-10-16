FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in September

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

