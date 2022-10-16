FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in September

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.