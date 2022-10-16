Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.32.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,141,250. In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,553. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,141,250. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,770 over the last quarter.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

