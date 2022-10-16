Financial Review: Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $12.22 billion 2.65 $1.17 billion $0.99 41.15 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.1% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Newmont and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 9 7 0 2.44 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $66.43, indicating a potential upside of 63.06%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 427.64%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 6.40% 9.13% 5.04% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmont beats Austin Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

