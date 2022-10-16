First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 684.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $11.24 during trading hours on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.