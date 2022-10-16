First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

