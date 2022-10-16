First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of QABA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,369. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
