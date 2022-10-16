First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QABA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,369. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period.

