First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:QCLN traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 282,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,108. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
