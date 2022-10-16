First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCLN traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 282,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,108. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

