Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,123.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Trading Down 6.3 %

FLYW opened at $19.73 on Friday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.