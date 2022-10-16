Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,123.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW opened at $19.73 on Friday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

