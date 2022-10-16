GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.86 ($34.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.29 and a 200 day moving average of €35.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.