Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,628. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

