Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NYSE:GRC opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.69. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

