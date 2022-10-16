Grove Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.60 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Grove has a total market cap of $56.60 million and $7.02 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grove has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,929,440,966,131,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

