GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

PHOT remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

GrowLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

