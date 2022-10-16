GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
PHOT remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
GrowLife Company Profile
