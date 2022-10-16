GSK’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.96. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,374.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.03.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666 in the last ninety days.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.