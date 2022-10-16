GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $446.87 million and approximately $449.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008952 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

