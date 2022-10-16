Head to Head Comparison: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OLO and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 64.92%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than The9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 8.14 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -33.22 The9 $21.32 million 0.89 -$64.53 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OLO beats The9 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

